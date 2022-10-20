UrduPoint.com

Imran's Struggle To Only Regain Power: Saeed Ghani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2022 | 11:33 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister of Sindh for Labour Saeed Ghani on Thursday said that struggling for strengthening democracy, the supremacy of law, and the dignity of parliament was not what Imran Khan's politics was known for, instead, he added "that his struggle was to gain power at any cost." Talking to a private news channel, the provincial minister said that Imran Khan had no democratic approach.

"National problems can be resolved through dialogue," said Ghani, urging Imran to change his political approach towards his opponents, He said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) never had a deadlock with Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) on any issue.

Discussions wee going on to improve the Local Body Act in the light of Supreme Court's decision, he added.

"We reached to an agreement (on LB Act) to a large extent, and it will become part of the law within days," he stated.

