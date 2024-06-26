Imran’s stubborn attitude, uncivilized agenda main hindrance for talks: Rana

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that Imran’s stubborn attitude and uncivilized agenda are main hindrance for smooth talks with the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

Stubborn behavior, and undemocratic agenda could be harmful for this country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The court will decide the cases of Imran Khan who is also involved in May 9 mayhem, Tosha Khana, AlQader Trust and "Idat" cases, he added. It is better for Imran Khan to stay in jail rather to go out, he suggested.

To a question, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-N, never shut down the doors of talks with PTI leaders.

He further stated that despite Imran’s hard attitude, we are ready to move forward for strengthening political and democratic system in the country.

Commenting on operation Azm-e-Istakham, he said that the operation would be launched for ensuring complete peace and stability in the country. Political stability and peace are vital for boosting economic and business activity in Pakistan, he added.

Pakistan Muslim League-N, leaders Shehbaz Sharif, and Nawaz Sharif had made serious efforts for charter of democracy (CoD), charter of economy (CoE), and for this, both the leaders had also held talks with political leaders, he stated.

In reply to a question about developing consensus with political groups before launching Azm-e-Istakham, he said, we will take all the parties and stakeholders on board to achieve the objectives.