ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :The senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Monday said that Imran Khan's conduct was not that of a political leader, and the PTI chief in his mind had created self-delusion that by behaving in an uncivilized way, he would be able to avoid "corruption cases".

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) opposed the outright banning of any political party, but everyone must obey the law.

He further said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, under the leadership of Imran Khan, was attacking the courts to get decisions of their choices. "Imran Khan is fostering a culture of violence and anarchy," he said.

Referring to Imran's court appearance on Saturday at Judicial Complex in the Toshakhna case hearing, he said the "PTI goons burst through the court complex's doors allegedly on the orders of Imran Khan".

"Those who challenge the writ of law will be dealt with strict actions," he asserted.