ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had used unethical language and was targeting national institutions which was unacceptable and dangerous for the country.

"There were several cases registered against Imran Khan but three cases are important in which he will never get any leniency", he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said Imran Khan was misleading nation and wanted to create anarchy in the country.

Minister said past regime had taken all shameful actions against their political opponents and lodged baseless cases against them during their three and half years rule, adding he said, the judiciary will have to look into the matter of the person who is threatening the national institutions.