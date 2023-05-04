UrduPoint.com

Imran's Use Of Wheelchair To Skip Court Appearance Divine Retribution: Marriyum

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Imran's use of wheelchair to skip court appearance divine retribution: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Thursday said that a person (Imran's) use of a wheelchair to skip court cases was divine retribution as he used to ridicule others for their diseases in past.

In a statement, referring to Imran Khan without naming him, she said a person who made fun of Sharif's family members' illnesses was lying in a wheelchair today.

The minister asked the PTI Chairman instead of indulging in the blame game he should appear in the courts and provide evidence.

Marriyum said Imran has constantly been changing his get-up and script according to the situation.

She said Imran in fear of bail cancellation was using a wheelchair as a tactic.

"If the court calls him, he has the excuses of plaster, disability, canister and now wheelchair", she remarked.

Marriyum said first, Imran played a dirty game of cypher, then apologized to the US and blamed General Bajwa, Asif Zardari and now Mohsin Naqvi for his ouster.

She also blamed Imran for his alleged campaign against martyrs and national institutions and asked him to come out of his house before asking others for agitation.

