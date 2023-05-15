Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan ul Haque Siddiqui Monday described Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan as a violent man whose brutal nature pushed the country into darkness

"Violence is in nature of Imran which cannot be changed," said Siddiqui while speaking at a Joint Session of the National Assembly.

The Senator said it was evident from his (Imran Khan) past when he used to incite the public in the name of civil disobedience. In a recent statement, Siddiqui said, he distanced himself from the chaos created by his workers upon his arrest.

As an MNA and a member of Parliament committees, he said Imran never attended Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and Kashmir committees and when he became prime minister, he never ordered any development project but used government institutions against the opposition parties.

He said during PTI's four-year tenure the number of political leaders who had gone to jail is much more than in the history of the last 70 years of Pakistan.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui said in the large interest of the nation and the country, there is a need to be united by keeping all the differences above the threshold.

Imran Khan is an undemocratic person as he supported Pervez Musharraf in the referendum.

He said the credit for the continuity of democracy in Pakistan was the result of sacrifices given by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

He hoped that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto will follow footsteps of his grandfather (Bhutto) and become the identity and voice of Pakistan.