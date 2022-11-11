Member National Assembly Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Ali Pervaiz Malik on Friday said Imran Khan has exhibited by his actions that he will do anything to regain power

Talking to a private news channel PML-N leader said, Imran khan formed a government in 2018 with the alliance of those parties whom he abused before.

His whole politics was based on compromises and U-turns, he added.

He said the appointment of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) was the prerogative of the prime minister and the appointment process would start on its scheduled time as per the Constitution.