UrduPoint.com

Imran's Whole Politics Base On Compromises: Ali Pervaiz Malik

Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2022 | 09:56 PM

Imran's whole politics base on compromises: Ali Pervaiz Malik

Member National Assembly Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Ali Pervaiz Malik on Friday said Imran Khan has exhibited by his actions that he will do anything to regain power

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Ali Pervaiz Malik on Friday said Imran Khan has exhibited by his actions that he will do anything to regain power.

Talking to a private news channel PML-N leader said, Imran khan formed a government in 2018 with the alliance of those parties whom he abused before.

His whole politics was based on compromises and U-turns, he added.

He said the appointment of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) was the prerogative of the prime minister and the appointment process would start on its scheduled time as per the Constitution.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Army Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Alliance 2018 Muslim Government

Recent Stories

IGP for installation of cameras on toll plazas

IGP for installation of cameras on toll plazas

4 minutes ago
 Ban on sheesha smoking continues till finalization ..

Ban on sheesha smoking continues till finalization of rules: DC

4 minutes ago
 Daily Mail so far fails to prove allegations again ..

Daily Mail so far fails to prove allegations against PM Shehbaz Sharif: Marriyum ..

12 minutes ago
 11 kg charas seized, accused arrested

11 kg charas seized, accused arrested

12 minutes ago
 Repeat Covid infections put people at organ failur ..

Repeat Covid infections put people at organ failure, death risk: Study

13 minutes ago
 PM to appoint army chief on merit: Ahsan Iqbal

PM to appoint army chief on merit: Ahsan Iqbal

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.