IMS BoG Approves 2022-23 Budget

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2022 | 07:06 PM

The Board of Governors (BoG) Institute of Management Sciences (IMS), chaired by acting governor, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Tuesday approved budget of the institute for financial year 2022-23

On the occasion, acting director IMS informed the meeting about various aspects of the budget and its aims and objectives. The meeting was also attended by provincial minister for Higher Education, Kamran Bangash.

The BoG also constituted a committee for inclusion of suggestions proposed by finance department, higher education commission and representatives of IMS.

The meeting directed to ensure compatibility in CP fund of IMS and provincial government rules besides enhancing research and consultancy plan to increase resources and improving method of budget preparation.

Acting governor directed all the universities including IMS to upload information on website and take steps to improve their resources. He also appreciated performance of IMS.

