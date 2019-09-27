IMS launches book on Islamic Development

The Centre for Excellence in Islamic Finance, Institute of Management Sciences (CEIF IMSciences) has launched its 5th book on Islamic Development authored by Dr. Shafiullah Jan and Professor Mehmet Asutay, published by Edward Elgar from New York and London

At the launching ceremony, Director IMSciences, Dr.

Muhammad Mohsin Khan welcomed the participants and Dr. Karim Ullah,Head of CEIF, elaborated on the scholarly achievements of CEIF IMSciences.

The Chief Guest, Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Chairman,Council of Islamic Ideology applauded the contributions of CEIF IMSciences in Islamic Finance Education and Research in Pakistan.

This book is a part of CEIF and SBP's overall efforts to promote Islamic Finance research, education and best industry practices.