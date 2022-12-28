IMSciences awards 188 degrees, 20 medals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :In the third phase of its 5th convocation, the Institute of Management Sciences (IMSciences) on Wednesday awarded degrees to a total of 188 graduates, out of which 14 received gold medals and six bagged silver medals.

The chief guest of the ceremony was Dr Nasser Ali Khan, Project Director, Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology, who was the former Director of IMSciences Peshawar.

Dr Mohsin officially welcomed graduates, parents, guests, members of the press and the chief guest.

He said, "Today marks the third of three parts of IMSciences' 5th convocation, which is in honour of graduates of Bachelor programmes.

He congratulated the graduates on their achievement and said they were fortunate to be among the top eight percent of Pakistan's population who had acquired higher education.

The ceremony concluded with all graduates paying homage to the age-old tradition of throwing their caps in the air.