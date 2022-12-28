UrduPoint.com

IMSciences Awards 188 Degrees, 20 Medals

Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2022 | 03:40 PM

IMSciences awards 188 degrees, 20 medals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :In the third phase of its 5th convocation, the Institute of Management Sciences (IMSciences) on Wednesday awarded degrees to a total of 188 graduates, out of which 14 received gold medals and six bagged silver medals.

The chief guest of the ceremony was Dr Nasser Ali Khan, Project Director, Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology, who was the former Director of IMSciences Peshawar.

Dr Mohsin officially welcomed graduates, parents, guests, members of the press and the chief guest.

He said, "Today marks the third of three parts of IMSciences' 5th convocation, which is in honour of graduates of Bachelor programmes.

He congratulated the graduates on their achievement and said they were fortunate to be among the top eight percent of Pakistan's population who had acquired higher education.

The ceremony concluded with all graduates paying homage to the age-old tradition of throwing their caps in the air.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Technology Education Gold Silver All Top

Recent Stories

Sheraa, DMZ to empower Sharjah startups in North A ..

Sheraa, DMZ to empower Sharjah startups in North America

40 minutes ago

ENOC Group awarded British Safety Council&#039;s ‘Sword of Honour’ for 2nd t ..

55 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues commemorative coin on 50th anniversar ..

CBUAE issues commemorative coin on 50th anniversary of Zayed Port and 10th anniv ..

55 minutes ago
 DEWA’s &#039;TESTIAC&#039; project reduces 44,00 ..

DEWA’s &#039;TESTIAC&#039; project reduces 44,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annu ..

4 hours ago
 AD Ports Group signs major agreements with Kazakh ..

AD Ports Group signs major agreements with Kazakh National Oil Company subsidiar ..

4 hours ago
 S. Korea&#039;s lunar orbiter Danuri enters orbit ..

S. Korea&#039;s lunar orbiter Danuri enters orbit of moon

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.