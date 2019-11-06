UrduPoint.com
IMSciences Conducts Certificate Course

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 11:32 PM

IMSciences conducts certificate course

Centre for Excellence in Islamic Finance (CEIF) in collaboration with Faysal Islamic Bank organized a certificate course on Islamic Finance for Shariah scholars of Jamia Darul Uloom Haqqania, Akorra Khattak, said a press release issued here Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ):Centre for Excellence in Islamic Finance (CEIF) in collaboration with Faysal Islamic Bank organized a certificate course on Islamic Finance for Shariah scholars of Jamia Darul Uloom Haqqania, Akorra Khattak, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

The course's purpose was to create in-depth knowledge of Islamic Banking and Finance among the participants.

The course was taught by the academicians and Shariah scholars who have expertise in Islamic Banking and Finance.

The certificate course was part of CEIF and Faysal bank overall effort to promote Islamic Finance education, research and best industry practices.

