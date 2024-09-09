IMSciences holds orientation session for new batch

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) An orientation ceremony for the new batch of 2024-28 in various undergraduate programs was held here on Monday at IMSciences.

Prof. Dr. Usman Ghani, Director IMSciences, warmly welcomed the new students and provided valuable insights into the institute, its state-of-the-art facilities, and diverse academic programs.

During the orientation, students were also briefed on the institute’s rules and regulations, as well as the extensive support available through student societies, career development centers, and other student-focused initiatives aimed at fostering personal growth, leadership, and academic excellence.

