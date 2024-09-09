Open Menu

IMSciences Holds Orientation Session For New Batch

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2024 | 12:50 PM

IMSciences holds orientation session for new batch

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) An orientation ceremony for the new batch of 2024-28 in various undergraduate programs was held here on Monday at IMSciences.

Prof. Dr. Usman Ghani, Director IMSciences, warmly welcomed the new students and provided valuable insights into the institute, its state-of-the-art facilities, and diverse academic programs.

During the orientation, students were also briefed on the institute’s rules and regulations, as well as the extensive support available through student societies, career development centers, and other student-focused initiatives aimed at fostering personal growth, leadership, and academic excellence.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Student Usman Ghani

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

1 day ago
 Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..

2 days ago
 "Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes ..

"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas

2 days ago
Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad fro ..

Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad from Sept 9

2 days ago
 Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational ..

Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs

2 days ago
 PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilat ..

PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr

2 days ago
 Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC h ..

Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed

2 days ago
 Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

2 days ago
 Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Kh ..

Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan