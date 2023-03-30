Imtan wants to escape from corruption cases:Uzma Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Uzma Bukhari on Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was trying to escape from his corruption cases.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that Imran Khan, a demander of high moral principles and rule of law, is hiding behind the public shield.

"Political leaders should set high standards and never hide behind their workers", she added.

Apart from this, the leaders of Muslim League-N, who were subjected to the worst political revenge, appeared in the court hundreds of times, she added.

She said political intolerance was introduced by Imran Khan adding that he allegedly provoked party workers to create chaos in the country for his political payback.