Imtiaz A Shaikh Asks MNCs To Comply With PCA

Sat 19th October 2019 | 04:53 PM

Sindh Minister for Energy, Imtiaz A Shaikh has asked national and multi-national companies engaged in oil and gas exploration activities in the province to ensure compliance to Petroleum Connection Agreement (PNC), providing 50% jobs to the residents of the areas surrounding the fields

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Energy, Imtiaz A Shaikh has asked national and multi-national companies engaged in oil and gas exploration activities in the province to ensure compliance to Petroleum Connection Agreement (PNC), providing 50% jobs to the residents of the areas surrounding the fields.

In a meeting with the representatives of concerned companies, the minister assured continuity of all relevant facilities and foolproof security of fields allocated to them, he said companies presently engaged in oil and gas exploration must provide 50% jobs to the locals belonging to areas where the plants are functional.

He said as per terms of the PNC, areas from where oil and gas are already being extracted required the licensed companies to not only provide jobs to the area people but also get themselves actively involved in social welfare schemes.

"As per their corporate social responsibilities (CSR) the concerned companies must also help establishing schools, vocational training centres besides supporting basic healthcare facilities in their respective areas of activity," said the provincial minister.

He also urged for the efforts to provide potable water to the people with equal attention towards their sports and recreational needs.

The meeting also attended by the representatives of Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), Oil Gas Development (OGDC), United Energy-Pakistan (UEP), Petroleum Exploration Private Ltd (PEL), Marri Petroleum Company Ltd (MPCL), Poland Gas and Oil Exploration Company and others informed the meeting that they have provided jobs to some 5000 people.

These opportunities were said to be regular as well as contractual with due attention towards training of the area people - with specific reference to industries linked to natural resources.

The representatives also acknowledged that tremendous opportunities exist for them in Sindh and they were desirous to work her in accordance to relevant rules and regulation with equal attention towards empowerment of people belonging to their areas of activity.

Imtiaz A Shaikh appreciative of their gesture said a cell is being established in the energy department so as to facilitate oil and gas exploration/extraction companies under one-window.

The Energy Minister said the government was fully conscious of its responsibilities and is working for infrastructure development enabling the concerned companies to expedite their work.

Sindh Secretary for Energy, Mussadaq Ahmad Khan and other senior officials of the department were also present on the occasion.

