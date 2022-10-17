UrduPoint.com

Imtiaz Ahmad Appointed As DD Environment

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2022 | 07:56 PM

Imtiaz Ahmad appointed as DD Environment

Imtiaz Ahmad has been appointed as Deputy Director (DD) Environment Protection Department Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Imtiaz Ahmad has been appointed as Deputy Director (DD) Environment Protection Department Faisalabad.

He was transferred from Mandi Bahauddin where he was performing his duties as Assistant Director Environment.

He has taken over the charge of his office here on Monday and held a meeting with his subordinates. He directed them to perform efficiently to bring laurel to the department and in this connection no negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated.

His predecessor Farhat Abbas Khan was transferred to Rawalpindi, said a spokesman of environment department.

