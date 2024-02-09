Imtiaz Ahmed of PPPP wins PS-7 seat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP)' candidate Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-7 Shikarpur-I constituency by securing 60,354 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Agha Taimur Khan of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUI-P) who bagged 44,480 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 44.82 per cent in the constituency.