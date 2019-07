The provincial government on Wednesday posted a PCS SG BS-20 officer Mohammad Imtiaz Ayub as Secretary Information & Public Relations Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :The provincial government on Wednesday posted a PCS SG BS-20 officer Mohammad Imtiaz Ayub as Secretary Information & Public Relations Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

According to a notification issued here by Establishment, Mukhtiar Ahmad (PCS SG BS-20), who was Secretary Information & Public Relations Department has been asked to report to Establishment Department.