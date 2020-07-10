UrduPoint.com
Imtiaz Joins Online Public Hearing On K-Electric

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 06:38 PM

Imtiaz joins online public hearing on K-Electric

Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh on Friday participated in an online public hearing organized by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), about complaints of consumers against K-Electric, at his office

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh on Friday participated in an online public hearing organized by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), about complaints of consumers against K-Electric, at his office.

Speaking on the occasion, Imtiaz Sheikh said that those private parties which intend to serve for production and distribution of electricity be encouraged, said a statement.

He welcomed the NEPRA for holding public hearing on the issues of K-Electric related by electricity problems.

