Imtiaz Raja, Ali Walliyat Advocates elected as President, Secy.Gen. respectively in MIRPUR DBA Polls

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) : Feb 12 (APP):Seasoned lawyers group clinched land-slide victory in the annual elections to office bearers of the District Bar Association Mirpur held here Saturday.

Distinguished legal expert Imtiaz Hussain Raja Advocate and Sued Ahsen Ali Walliyat have been elected as President and General Secretary respectively of District Bar Association Mirpur, AJK, in the annual elections held here for stipulated one year constitutional term of year 2022~23, it was officially declared.

The official results of the annual elections to the DBA office bearers were announced by the DBA Elections board here late Saturday night.

Other office bearers elected in the polls Saturday included Ch. Jehangeer Ahmed (Vice President) and Ch Fawad Nawaz Advocate, (Joint Secretary).

Five newly elected Executive Committee Members of the DBA included Bakhtawer Yaqoob Meher Advocate, (398 votes), Uzma Ashraf Advocate (398 votes), Zarayab Riaz Chaudhry Advocate (365 votes), Laeeq Ahmed Advocate (345 votes) and Umair Ahmed Jiraal Advocate (323 votes).

The triumphant DBA Imtiaz Hussain Raja Advocate secured 319 votes defeating his only rival candidate Sardar Sidra Lateef Advocate, who bagged 305 votes.

Two panels landed their respective candidates against each other in the elections.

Likewise newly-elected General Secretary General Syed Ahsen Ali Walliyat Advocate obtained 376 votes defeating his only rival Shezad Ahmed Mughal Advocate who could secure 249 votes.

The newly elected Joint Secretary of the DBA Ch. Fawad Nawaz Advocate secured 341 votes defeating his only rival Ch. Ehsan Ahmed Advocate who bagged 283 votes.