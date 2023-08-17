Open Menu

Imtiaz Shaikh Hopes PPP To Emerge Victorious In General Elections

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Imtiaz Shaikh hopes PPP to emerge victorious in general elections

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader and former provincial minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh has expressed the hope that general elections would be held on time and PPP would emerge as victorious.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Shaikh said PPP has no competitor in Sindh because it believes in performance and not in promises.

He said that if the election was held in a transparent manner, PPP would win with two third majority from Karachi.

Imtiaz Shaikh said Pakistan People's Party will serve the people after get elected in the next general elections and the journey of construction and development will be started in the province once again.

