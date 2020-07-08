Imtiaz Shaikh Takes Notice Of Rain-related Electrocutions
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 09:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh took a strict notice of deaths caused by rain-related electrocutions here on Wednesday.
According to a communique, the Minister contacted the Chairman NEPRA and MD K-Electric.
He said that action should be take against those who were responsible.
He also expressed his grief and sorrow over the deaths.
The Minister has set up a Rain Emergency Cell and in case of any electrocution and emergency people contact on 02199207139.