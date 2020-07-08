Imtiaz Shaikh takes notice of rain-related electrocutions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh took a strict notice of deaths caused by rain-related electrocutions here on Wednesday.

According to a communique, the Minister contacted the Chairman NEPRA and MD K-Electric.

He said that action should be take against those who were responsible.

He also expressed his grief and sorrow over the deaths.

The Minister has set up a Rain Emergency Cell and in case of any electrocution and emergency people contact on 02199207139.