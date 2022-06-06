Imtiaz Sheikh for payment of compensation to families relocated due to Thar coal project

Sindh Energy Minister, Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh, directed for immediate payment of compensation amount to families relocated due to 1320 MW power plant in Thar Coal Block I, so that they could resolve their settlement problems

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Sindh Energy Minister, Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh, directed for immediate payment of compensation amount to families relocated due to 1320 MW power plant in Thar Coal Block I, so that they could resolve their settlement problems.

The provincial minister issued the directives while presiding over a meeting with the officers of Shanghai Electric and Sino Sindh Limited held here on Monday.

He said that Thar coal is the most economical and sustainable solution to Pakistan's energy issues and Sindh government has made it a top priority to take measures for the welfare of the local population.

Imtiaz Sheikh asked the companies operating in Thar Coal Block I to pay the dues of the relocated families at the earliest so that the local population could get their right and could arrange alternate shelter while the power company can give full attention to power generation.

The meeting was informed that mining at Thar Coal Block 1 Islamkot was in advance stage and power plant will be completed soon. On this occasion Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Soho presented the survey report of the families relocated from Thar Coal Block I area.

The meeting was attended by Chief Executive Officer of Shanghai Electric Mr. Meng and other officers and officials of Sino Sindh Resources Ltd while Secretary Energy Sindh Abu Bakar Madani, Director General Sindh Coal Authority Mushtaq Soomro and other Energy department officials were also present.