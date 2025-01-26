Imtiaz Wani marks Kashmir Black Day with plea to end Indian illegal occupation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) APHC senior leader Imtiaz Wani Sunday marked Kashmir Black Day by calling out the international community's inaction, urging them to uphold their longstanding commitment to the Kashmiri people and asking for global pressure on India to liberate the occupied territory from its oppressive forces.

In an exclusive interview with ptv news, on the occasion of India's Republic Day, observed as a Black Day by Kashmiris, Imtiaz Wani emphasized the need for the international community to take cognizance of the grim situation in occupied Kashmir.

He reiterated that India's Republic Day is in fact, a "Black Day" for Kashmiris, symbolizing the occupation and human rights abuses inflicted upon them.

Wani appealed to the global community to play a crucial role in the settlement of the Kashmir dispute, as per the United Nations resolutio

He stressed that the Kashmiris' struggle for freedom and self-determination must be respected and

supported.

Today, Kashmiris are observing Black Day to mark the illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by Indian forces in 1947.

As part of their protests, Kashmiris are hoisting black flags on their roofs to show their resistance against the occupation, he mentioned.

"On this Kashmir Black Day, I urge the international community to take notice of India's blatant human rights abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The deployment of over 10 lakh Indian forces has turned our homeland into a military garrison, where Kashmiris are subjected to relentless search operations, arbitrary arrests and torture, he added.

Furthermore, India's nefarious designs to change the demographic makeup of IIOJK are in full swing, he further added.

The systematic discrimination against minority communities, including Kashmiri Muslims, is a stark reality. We will not accept this brazen attempt to erase our cultural identity and dispossess us of our land, Wani said.

"I appeal to the world to hold India accountable for its crimes against humanity in IIOJK. We demand an immediate end to the occupation, the repeal of draconian laws, and the restoration of our fundamental rights," he added.