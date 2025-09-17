Open Menu

IMU Health Reviews Performance Of The Health Department

Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2025 | 01:30 PM

IMU Health reviews performance of the Health Department

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Under the provincial government’s public agenda to provide citizens with quality healthcare facilities, a meeting of the District Steering Committee IMU Health was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sarmad Salim Akram.

The meeting reviewed the performance of the Health Department and the implementation of decisions taken in the previous session.

On this occasion, directions were issued to ensure the presence of doctors, the availability of medicines, and the provision of basic facilities at all health centers.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that life-saving medicines such as those for dog and snake bites must be available at all times, especially in remote health centers.

He further stressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness in hospitals and washrooms, repairing medical equipment, and improving patient facilities.

It was also decided that private practice within a 500-meter radius of government hospitals would not be allowed and strict action would be taken against violations.

The meeting underlined the need to ensure the availability of senior doctors and essential medicines in emergencies, along with improved duty rosters. Additionally, the quality of services of the Population Welfare Department was directed to be enhanced, with staff attendance to be strictly monitored.

Officials from the Health Department, Population Welfare Department, and other relevant institutions participated in the meeting.

Recent Stories

14 countries launch 'Future of Investment and Trad ..

14 countries launch 'Future of Investment and Trade Partnership'

46 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kic ..

Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kick off in November

1 hour ago
 Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young fr ..

Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young friend Shiraz heartbroken

2 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..

2 hours ago
 PIA records first profit since 2004

PIA records first profit since 2004

2 hours ago
 Sutlej floodwaters recede, villages still submerge ..

Sutlej floodwaters recede, villages still submerged

2 hours ago
Scientists find smarter way to activate immune sys ..

Scientists find smarter way to activate immune system against cancer

3 hours ago
 Bodies of man and woman found in car near clifton ..

Bodies of man and woman found in car near clifton sea view

3 hours ago
 Pakistan demands ICC remove controversial Asia Cup ..

Pakistan demands ICC remove controversial Asia Cup match Referee

3 hours ago
 Japan trade balance shrinks less than expected in ..

Japan trade balance shrinks less than expected in August

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on ta ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on taking constitutional oath

4 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulat ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Jamaican PM on re-election

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan