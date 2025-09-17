IMU Health reviews performance of the Health Department

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Under the provincial government’s public agenda to provide citizens with quality healthcare facilities, a meeting of the District Steering Committee IMU Health was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sarmad Salim Akram.

The meeting reviewed the performance of the Health Department and the implementation of decisions taken in the previous session.

On this occasion, directions were issued to ensure the presence of doctors, the availability of medicines, and the provision of basic facilities at all health centers.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that life-saving medicines such as those for dog and snake bites must be available at all times, especially in remote health centers.

He further stressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness in hospitals and washrooms, repairing medical equipment, and improving patient facilities.

It was also decided that private practice within a 500-meter radius of government hospitals would not be allowed and strict action would be taken against violations.

The meeting underlined the need to ensure the availability of senior doctors and essential medicines in emergencies, along with improved duty rosters. Additionally, the quality of services of the Population Welfare Department was directed to be enhanced, with staff attendance to be strictly monitored.

Officials from the Health Department, Population Welfare Department, and other relevant institutions participated in the meeting.