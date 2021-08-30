In a first, Balochistan sets up healthcare commission for facilitating public: Buledi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Monday said the first Healthcare Commission has been set up in Balochistan to improve the health department to ensure provision of health facilities to people in province.

Effective legislation has been enacted to reform the health sector, the backlock has been removed, despite the vaccination, those who have not been able to register in the National Institute of Management (NIM) due to technical problems do not need to be vaccinated again, she said adding they would be registered under the process in Balochistan on the basis of credible evidence.

She said measures were being taken to remove the concerns of parents who have not been vaccinated against measles for ensuring the success of the measles campaign of 12 days.

She expressed these views while addressing a ceremony of Measles Rubella Campaign Planning and Second Quarter EPI review meeting at local Quetta and later, talking to media persons.

Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi said the legislation for corona vaccine had been made in Balochistan earlier, just a few decades ago the vaccine was legislated for measles.

She said concrete steps must be taken to ensure the achievement of routine immunization targets and that everyone must work together as like a team. "Despite spending resources, unsatisfactory results are a cause for concern, we need to address those obstacles with the aim to achieve results of projects after reviewing same hindrance", she said.

She said it was imperative that the available resources would be utilized in proper way saying officers would be empowered at the district level but at the same time effective accountability process should be introduced.

Replying to a question, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said any area of the province, in case of epidemic, EPI trained teams are sent from Quetta, but now the manpower is being trained at the district level. After which the regional teams will be able to deal with the epidemic situation on their own, the Parliamentary Health secretary said.

Appreciating the performance of the officers for achieving targets of immunization, she directed the officers of the districts to take serious steps to ensure the achievement of the goals set by them with determination and hard work.

On the occasion, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Aziz Ahmed Jamali, Director General Health Services Dr. Ali Nasir Bugti, EPI Head Dr. Ishaq Khan Panezai, COVID-19 Cell Head Dr. Ghulam Mustafa, World Organization Health and Representative Asfandyar Sherani were also present.

Later, Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi presided over a meeting of district officers to achieve the immunization targets in rural areas of the province.