In A First, Ministry Of Science And Technology Member Made Part Of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee

Thu 23rd April 2020 | 09:04 AM

In a first, Ministry of Science and Technology Member made part of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee

Ministry of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary takes credit of the development who had previously questioned even the existence of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2020) A member of Science and Technology was included for the first time in history in the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, the reports said here on Thursday.

The Ministry of Science and Technology issued notification of appointment of its Joint Secretary Dr. Tariq Masood as technical expert of the Committee.

“Dr Tariq Masood, Joint Secretary M/O Science & Technology is appointed as member (technical expert) in the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee with Immediate effect until further orders,” read the notification.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry also shared the development on his Twitter account and took credit for making Ministry of Science and Technology’ Member as part of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

“Ministry of Science and Technology has been included in the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for the first time in the history,” he wrote.

Fawad Chaudhayr had criticized Ruet-e-Hilal Committee over its decision regarding Ruet-e-Qamar (Moon sighting) and said that there was no need of such committee in this modern age of science and technology.

