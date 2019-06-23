UrduPoint.com
In A First, National Assembly Budget Session Called On Sunday

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 3 minutes ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 03:54 PM

In a first, National Assembly budget session called on Sunday

This is for the first time that a Sunday holiday has been suspended to call an assembly session to debate on budget.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 23rd June, 2019) Setting a new record, a National Assembly session has been called on Sunday to debate on budget.

The session has been called Sunday afternoon to debate on budget. A two-point agenda as been set for today’s session.

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Sunday declared that the use of word 'Selected' for the leader of the House in National Assembly was contrary to the rules of procedure and conduct of business of the Lower House of the Parliament.

He issued this ruling in response to a Point of Order raised by Minister for Energy Umer Ayub Khan, who pointed out that the use of 'Selected' for the leader of the House was breach of rules and insult to the entire House so members should avoid using this word in future.

The Deputy Speaker said the use of word 'Selected' was the insult of the entire House.

