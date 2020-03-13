In a global survey, 3 in 5 (60%) respondents opine that gender equality has been achieved in media. Nearly equal proportion of Pakistanis share the view

According to WIN World Survey (an association of survey firms), 60% respondents over the world say that gender equality in media has definitely or to some extent been achieved in their country

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th March, 2020) According to WIN World Survey (an association of survey firms), 60% respondents over the world say that gender equality in media has definitely or to some extent been achieved in their country.

This is a series of polls being released in honor of International Women’s Day, celebrated on the 8th of March every year.

A sample of 29,368 men and women from 40 countries across the globe was asked, “Would you say gender equality has been definitely/to some extent/not really/not at all achieved in your country in media?” 60% of respondents in participating countries say that gender equality in media has definitely or to some extent been achieved in their country, while 34% say that it has not really, or not at all been achieved.

6% did not know or did not respond. Globally, the net index for gender equality (% Definitely achieved + To some extent achieved) – (% Not really achieved + Not at all achieved) in media is 26%.