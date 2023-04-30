In a rapid response Police foil an attempt of kidnapping young girl

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :The Police of the Bhana Mari Police Station Sunday foiled an attempt of kidnapping young girls and arrested the alleged kidnapper red-handedly.

According to detail, the team of Bhana Mari Police Station in a rapid response took immediate action and arrested an alleged kidnapper red-handed while thwarting the attempt to kidnap a young minor girl from Mushtaqabad area.

The arrested alleged accused Kamran son of Murad belongs to Landi Arbab Peshawar. The accused tried to kidnap the young minor girl as soon as he got the opportunity. The local police and local residents immediately reached the spot and arrested the accused who was involved in his nefarious intentions.

For further legal action, the accused Kamran has been transferred to Bhana Mari Police Station where further investigation has been started.