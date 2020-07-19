UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

In A Search & Striker Operation, Hangu Police Arrest 10 Alleged Criminals

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 08:50 PM

In a search & striker operation, Hangu Police arrest 10 alleged criminals

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) ::Hangu Police has intensified the scope of search and strike operations against criminal and anti-social elements to maintain law and order in the district and intensify surveillance operations against law-breaking elements across the district.

Under the special direction of District Police Officer Hangu Shahid Ahmad Khan, SP investigation Aslam Nawaz Khan with his team conducted various search and strike operations Doaba and Saddar Police Station have arrested 08 alleged criminals including alleged 02 drug dealers.

SP Investigation Aslam Nawaz Khan said that all alleged criminals would be brought to justice. He clarified that every obstacle in the way of law and order and restoring peace would be removed and all resources will be utilized for the protection of life and property of the people.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Police Station Hangu Saddar Nawaz Khan Criminals All

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 47,000 addition ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP celebrates graduation of second batch of gen ..

1 hour ago

Road to Red Planet: UAE’s contribution to humani ..

2 hours ago

Dubai’s Hamdan Sports Complex gets featured in & ..

3 hours ago

Ma’an&#039;s third social incubator to focus on ..

4 hours ago

Obaid Al Tayer participates in 3rd meeting of G20 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.