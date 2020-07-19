In a search & striker operation, Hangu Police arrest 10 alleged criminals

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) ::Hangu Police has intensified the scope of search and strike operations against criminal and anti-social elements to maintain law and order in the district and intensify surveillance operations against law-breaking elements across the district.

Under the special direction of District Police Officer Hangu Shahid Ahmad Khan, SP investigation Aslam Nawaz Khan with his team conducted various search and strike operations Doaba and Saddar Police Station have arrested 08 alleged criminals including alleged 02 drug dealers.

SP Investigation Aslam Nawaz Khan said that all alleged criminals would be brought to justice. He clarified that every obstacle in the way of law and order and restoring peace would be removed and all resources will be utilized for the protection of life and property of the people.