In-camera Briefing On Security To Be Given To MNAs Today

Published April 14, 2023

The Speaker National Assembly has summoned the meeting in the Chamber of National Assembly at 2.30 pm.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 14ty, 2023) An in-camera briefing on current issues of national security is to be given to the Members of National Assembly (MNAs) in Islamabad on Friday.

In this regard, the Speaker National Assembly has summoned the meeting in the Chamber of National Assembly at 2.30 pm.

It will be chaired by Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf.

The Federal Ministers, the advisers, members of the National Assembly and chief ministers have been invited to attend this national security meeting.

The military officials will brief the meeting on the current security situation.

The federal secretaries interior, foreign affairs, finance, defense and information and broadcasting as well as the four provincial chief secretaries and Inspector Generals have also been invited to attend the meeting.

