In-camera meeting of PAC held

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :In-camera meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was held on Thursday in the Parliament House Islamabad under the Chairmanship of Rana Tanveer Hussain, MNA.

Secretary Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Amir Ashraf Khawaja and Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. Gen. Akhtar Nawaz briefed the PAC on COVID-19, said a press release.

The PAC appreciated the role and contribution of NDMA in efficiently handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly the swift distribution of vaccines and medical kits to the Provinces and hospitals.

The meeting was attended by Senators Dr. Shahzad Waseem, Mushahid Hussain Syed and MNAs Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar, Riaz Fatyana, Raja Riaz Ahmad, Noor Alam Khan, Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Ms. Munaza Hassan, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan, whereas, MNAs Syed Naveed Qamar, Syed Hussain Tariq, Ms. Hina Rabbani Khar and Senator Sherry Rehman attended the meeting through video link.