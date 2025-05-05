In-camera Session On National Security Underway
Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2025 | 12:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) An in-camera session on national security, led by Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt. General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, is currently underway with members of various political parties.
Sources said that key national security matters are being discussed in light of the prevailing situation.
A large number of political leaders from all parties are attending the session, which is being held in the context of the Indian Pahalgam false flag operation.
Sources said, the DG ISPR briefed the participating political leaders on the preparedness of the Pakistan Army. Pakistan is a peaceful country and desires peace in the region, said the DG ISPR. "However, if aggression is imposed on Pakistan, the Pakistan Armed Forces are fully prepared to give a fitting response to the enemy," the DG said.
Sources also said that Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar briefed the political leaders on the government's diplomatic efforts and the official stance.
