In-charge anti-dengue measures visits Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Secretary Archives Punjab/ In-charge anti-dengue measures Ayesha Hameed released Tilapia fish into a water pond near Jhal Chowk on Friday and directed the local administration to accelerate efforts for complete elimination of dengue larvae.

During his visit to Faisalabad, she also held a meeting with district emergency response committee and took briefing on anti-dengue measures in the district.

She said that anti-dengue measures should be taken on solid basis to eradicate larvae. She also directed the surveillance teams to expedite their efforts to make the anti-dengue campaign successful.

Later, the secretary also went to Jhal Chowk where she released larvae eating Tilapia fish into a water pond.

She termed the move a beneficial step and said that the fish should be monitored regularly to maintain their livelihood. She asked citizens to keep their homes, markets and their surroundings clean by immediately removing stagnant water.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Qaisar Abbas Rind, District Coordinator Dr Zulqarnain, Deputy Director Fisheries Shahid Maqbool and others were also present.