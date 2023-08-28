In-charge DSB martyred in Karak encounter

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :A police official of the District Security Branch (DSB) was martyred when he received a fatal bullet shot during an encounter with proclaimed offenders in district Karak on Monday.

Police said the unfortunate incident took place in Gaddi Khel area in the vicinity of Shah Saleem police station where the in-charge of the District Security Branch, Rehmanullah was critically injured during an encounter with proclaimed offenders.

Rehmanullah was rushed to Karak Hospital, he succumbed to his injury on the way to the hospital. Soon after the incident, a large contingent of police force reached the site and cordoned off the area to apprehend the perpetrators.