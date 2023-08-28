Open Menu

In-charge DSB Martyred In Karak Encounter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2023 | 03:40 PM

In-charge DSB martyred in Karak encounter

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :A police official of the District Security Branch (DSB) was martyred when he received a fatal bullet shot during an encounter with proclaimed offenders in district Karak on Monday.

Police said the unfortunate incident took place in Gaddi Khel area in the vicinity of Shah Saleem police station where the in-charge of the District Security Branch, Rehmanullah was critically injured during an encounter with proclaimed offenders.

Rehmanullah was rushed to Karak Hospital, he succumbed to his injury on the way to the hospital. Soon after the incident, a large contingent of police force reached the site and cordoned off the area to apprehend the perpetrators.

Related Topics

Injured Police Police Station Karak SITE

Recent Stories

Pakistan Cricket Board unveils Star Nation Jersey ..

Pakistan Cricket Board unveils Star Nation Jersey for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

4 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates education sector ..

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates education sector on new academic year

26 minutes ago
 Court grants bail to Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir in se ..

Court grants bail to Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir in sedition case

1 hour ago
 SUPER 11 Sign on as Title Sponsor for Asia Cup 202 ..

SUPER 11 Sign on as Title Sponsor for Asia Cup 2023

1 hour ago
 Zaka Ashraf congratulates Pakistan Men’s team on ..

Zaka Ashraf congratulates Pakistan Men’s team on achieving No. 1 ODI ranking

1 hour ago

Dubai Chamber of Commerce showcases benefits of ‘Business Sectors Platform’ ..

1 hour ago
Charging Up the Hype: Pakistan Counts Down to the ..

Charging Up the Hype: Pakistan Counts Down to the vivo Y27 Launch

3 hours ago
 Emirati women affirm their strong presence in serv ..

Emirati women affirm their strong presence in serving the country in various fie ..

3 hours ago
 IPS, RIIO to form think tanks’ network on Indian ..

IPS, RIIO to form think tanks’ network on Indian Ocean Region

4 hours ago
 PM Kakar to chair second meeting on inflated elect ..

PM Kakar to chair second meeting on inflated electricity bills today

4 hours ago
 Zaka Ashraf chairs PCB management committee in Kar ..

Zaka Ashraf chairs PCB management committee in Karachi

4 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem makes history with medal win at Worl ..

Arshad Nadeem makes history with medal win at World Athletics Championship

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan