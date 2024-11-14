Open Menu

In-charge Federal Obudsman Resolves 15 Complaints

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2024 | 05:00 PM

In-charge federal Obudsman resolves 15 complaints

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Mushtaq Ahmed Awan, in-charge of the Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Sargodha, heard the complaints of the public against various federal departments here at his office during a mini open court.

Officials of Fesco, Sui Gas, Postal Life, EOBI, NADRA, Baitul ul Mal, Cantonment board, Pakistan Railways, BISP, Post Office, FIA and CMA were present in the meeting with their reports.

Mushtaq Awan received 32 complaints during his hearing process time where as 15 complaints were resolved on the spot and relief was provided to the concerned citizens.

In-charge Mushtaq Ahmed Awan directed the officers of all departments to provide relief to the people without delay in the light of the instructions of the Federal Ombudsman Chief Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi. He said that any kind of hindrance in providing justice to the people will not be tolerated.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Sui Gas Sargodha Federal Investigation Agency Post All Mini Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to ..

Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to terror groups

49 minutes ago
 Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhan ..

Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II

3 hours ago
 First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match d ..

First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain

3 hours ago
 Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for ..

Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..

5 hours ago
 Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with ..

Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..

5 hours ago
 Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Wal ..

Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

8 hours ago
 NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-bas ..

NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..

17 hours ago
 Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress ..

Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting

17 hours ago
 McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in ..

McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai

17 hours ago
 Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Tru ..

Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan