In-charge Federal Obudsman Resolves 15 Complaints
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2024 | 05:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Mushtaq Ahmed Awan, in-charge of the Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Sargodha, heard the complaints of the public against various federal departments here at his office during a mini open court.
Officials of Fesco, Sui Gas, Postal Life, EOBI, NADRA, Baitul ul Mal, Cantonment board, Pakistan Railways, BISP, Post Office, FIA and CMA were present in the meeting with their reports.
Mushtaq Awan received 32 complaints during his hearing process time where as 15 complaints were resolved on the spot and relief was provided to the concerned citizens.
In-charge Mushtaq Ahmed Awan directed the officers of all departments to provide relief to the people without delay in the light of the instructions of the Federal Ombudsman Chief Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi. He said that any kind of hindrance in providing justice to the people will not be tolerated.
