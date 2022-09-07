In charge Federal Ombudsman Gujranwala visits Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Adviser (In-charge) Federal Ombudsman Gujranwala division Shahid Latif Khan on Wednesday listened to complaints of people in the office of Deputy Director Development Sialkot.

Senior officers of the Gepco, Sui Gas, Postal Life Insurance, Post Office, NADRA and other departments were also present.

Shahid Latif Khan issued 26 orders to provide relief to the complainants on the spot andthe remaining four complaints postponed till the next date.