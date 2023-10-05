Open Menu

In-charge Federal Ombudsman Holds Open Court

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2023 | 07:09 PM

In-charge Federal Ombudsman holds open court

In-charge Federal Ombudsman Sargodha Region Malik Mushtaq Ahmad Awan held an open court here on Thursday in which he listened to over 60 complaints against federal departments

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) In-charge Federal Ombudsman Sargodha Region Malik Mushtaq Ahmad Awan held an open court here on Thursday in which he listened to over 60 complaints against federal departments.

Most of citizens' complaints were against Fesco and Postal Life Insurance and Benazir Income Support Programme.

Senior officials of Fesco and other concerned departments were also present on this occasion.

In most of the complaints were redressed on the spot.

Similarly, Fesco charged 60/50 thousand units extra to the consumers in the form of excess bills, which had been refunded to the consumer.

All complainants thanked Federal Ombudsman Sargodha for solving their problems

Related Topics

Sargodha Court

Recent Stories

Sarfranga Cold Desert Rally 2023 to kick off tomor ..

Sarfranga Cold Desert Rally 2023 to kick off tomorrow

39 seconds ago
 Azerbaijan 'ready' for EU-mediated talks with Arme ..

Azerbaijan 'ready' for EU-mediated talks with Armenia in Brussels

41 seconds ago
 At least 7 dead in drone attack on Syria military ..

At least 7 dead in drone attack on Syria military academy: monitor

2 minutes ago
 Construction work on Rwp Ring Road project to be c ..

Construction work on Rwp Ring Road project to be completed by Sept 2024: Commiss ..

2 minutes ago
 IHC serves notices to respondents in plea for secu ..

IHC serves notices to respondents in plea for security of chairman PTI

2 minutes ago
 Chairman PTI seeks to include federation as party ..

Chairman PTI seeks to include federation as party in his appeal

5 minutes ago
Police arrest four drug peddlers, recovered mariju ..

Police arrest four drug peddlers, recovered marijuana, liquor

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner orders intensifying crackdown on spur ..

Commissioner orders intensifying crackdown on spurious pesticides, fertilizers

5 minutes ago
 PTI chief approaches IHC to suspend disqualificati ..

PTI chief approaches IHC to suspend disqualification

5 minutes ago
 Trained, skilled, professional manpower prerequisi ..

Trained, skilled, professional manpower prerequisite to tackle challenges: UAF V ..

2 minutes ago
 Islam is religion of peace: VC

Islam is religion of peace: VC

2 minutes ago
 CCPO Lahore inspects Dolphin heavy bikes

CCPO Lahore inspects Dolphin heavy bikes

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan