In-charge Federal Ombudsman holds open court

In-charge Federal Ombudsman Sargodha Region Malik Mushtaq Ahmad Awan held an open court here on Thursday in which he listened to over 60 complaints against federal departments

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) In-charge Federal Ombudsman Sargodha Region Malik Mushtaq Ahmad Awan held an open court here on Thursday in which he listened to over 60 complaints against federal departments.

Most of citizens' complaints were against Fesco and Postal Life Insurance and Benazir Income Support Programme.

Senior officials of Fesco and other concerned departments were also present on this occasion.

In most of the complaints were redressed on the spot.

Similarly, Fesco charged 60/50 thousand units extra to the consumers in the form of excess bills, which had been refunded to the consumer.

All complainants thanked Federal Ombudsman Sargodha for solving their problems