Open Menu

In-charge Federal Ombudsman Holds Open Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2024 | 03:50 PM

In-charge Federal Ombudsman holds open court

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) In-charge Federal Ombudsman Sargodha Region Mushtaq Ahmed Awan Wednesday conducted an open court at Mandi Bahauddin, and listened to the public complaints against various departments.

A large number of people attended the open court where several complaints were raised against federal institutions, particularly Wapda , BISP, NADRA and Sui Gas. They issued directives to the departments concerned to address citizens’ complaints at the earliest.

Later, addressing a press conference, he said that besides holding open courts to address the public complaints at their doorsteps, inspections of offices of relevant institutions in the region.

Mushtaq Awan said the objective of the open court was to provide direct access to people towards government officers to solve their problems at the earliest.

In-charge federal ombudsman Sargodha region promised that the office would provide free, easy, and swift justice to people, adding for filing a complaint no lawyer or any fees for stamp paper or application was required.

Related Topics

Sui Gas Sargodha Mandi Bahauddin Government Court

Recent Stories

Babar, Rizwan slip one spot each in ICC T20 Battin ..

Babar, Rizwan slip one spot each in ICC T20 Batting rankings

50 minutes ago
 Technology is trending towards sustainability, and ..

Technology is trending towards sustainability, and TECNO Pakistan is leading the ..

1 hour ago
 Indian funding TTP, BLA for terrorism inside Pakis ..

Indian funding TTP, BLA for terrorism inside Pakistan: Balochistan Home Minister

1 hour ago
 realme Announces the Launch of realme 12 and realm ..

Realme Announces the Launch of realme 12 and realme 12+ 5G in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL

IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL

3 hours ago
 Women's camp for Asia Cup starts in Karachi

Women's camp for Asia Cup starts in Karachi

3 hours ago
FIFA uses Arif Lohar’s song “Aa” to mark bir ..

FIFA uses Arif Lohar’s song “Aa” to mark birth of Lionel Messi

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in ..

Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict

18 hours ago
 Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in he ..

Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave

18 hours ago
 Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rul ..

Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan