In-charge Federal Ombudsman Holds Open Court
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) In-charge Federal Ombudsman Sargodha Region Mushtaq Ahmed Awan Wednesday conducted an open court at Mandi Bahauddin, and listened to the public complaints against various departments.
A large number of people attended the open court where several complaints were raised against federal institutions, particularly Wapda , BISP, NADRA and Sui Gas. They issued directives to the departments concerned to address citizens’ complaints at the earliest.
Later, addressing a press conference, he said that besides holding open courts to address the public complaints at their doorsteps, inspections of offices of relevant institutions in the region.
Mushtaq Awan said the objective of the open court was to provide direct access to people towards government officers to solve their problems at the earliest.
In-charge federal ombudsman Sargodha region promised that the office would provide free, easy, and swift justice to people, adding for filing a complaint no lawyer or any fees for stamp paper or application was required.
