Open Menu

In-charge Federal Ombudsman Holds Open Court

Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2024 | 04:40 PM

In-charge federal ombudsman holds open court

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) In-charge of the Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Sargodha, Mushtaq Ahmad Awan, conducted an open court session at the District Council Hall Mandi Bahauddin, on Wednesday.

He addressed public complaints against federal departments, providing on-the-spot resolution and relief to citizens. Majority of grievances were related to departments such as GEPCO, Post Office, Passport Office, and CMA Lahore. The department representatives presented reports personally, enabling swift resolutions.

On the orders of the In-charge of the Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Sargodha, faulty electricity meters were rectified, amount paid for excessive billing units was refunded, and adjustments were made to high gas bills by arranging installments.

Mushtaq Awan issued directives to departmental officers, ensuring that citizens received immediate relief. The attendees expressed their gratitude for prompt action taken by the federal ombudsman. Additionally, new complaints were registered during the open court to address them promptly.

Related Topics

Lahore Resolution Electricity Sargodha Mandi Bahauddin Gas Post GEPCO Court

Recent Stories

World leaders urged to tackle water and climate cr ..

World leaders urged to tackle water and climate crises; Pakistani entrepreneur i ..

2 hours ago
 20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business ..

20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business Professional Council Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed ..

12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed in brazen attack on Bannu Che ..

2 hours ago
 Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beg ..

Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA

4 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 poi ..

PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points

5 hours ago
 Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

5 hours ago
A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s ..

A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdw ..

Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdwara in Khanewal

17 hours ago
 CUI confers degrees upon 925 students

CUI confers degrees upon 925 students

17 hours ago
 Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peac ..

Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peace' in Ukraine

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan