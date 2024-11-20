In-charge Federal Ombudsman Holds Open Court
Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2024 | 04:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) In-charge of the Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Sargodha, Mushtaq Ahmad Awan, conducted an open court session at the District Council Hall Mandi Bahauddin, on Wednesday.
He addressed public complaints against federal departments, providing on-the-spot resolution and relief to citizens. Majority of grievances were related to departments such as GEPCO, Post Office, Passport Office, and CMA Lahore. The department representatives presented reports personally, enabling swift resolutions.
On the orders of the In-charge of the Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Sargodha, faulty electricity meters were rectified, amount paid for excessive billing units was refunded, and adjustments were made to high gas bills by arranging installments.
Mushtaq Awan issued directives to departmental officers, ensuring that citizens received immediate relief. The attendees expressed their gratitude for prompt action taken by the federal ombudsman. Additionally, new complaints were registered during the open court to address them promptly.
