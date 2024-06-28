In charge Federal Ombudsman Karachi Office visits Protectorate of Emigrants

Member In charge Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Regional Office Karachi, Navid Ahmed Shaikh on Friday, paid a visit to Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment's Protectorate of Emigrants Karachi to review the registration process and facilities being offered to citizens intending to go abroad

Navid Shaikh, accompanied by Associate Advisor Riaz Ahmed Memon, visited different sections of the Protectorate and counters established by bank and insurance company and inspected the processes of registration, bio metric verification and issuance of ticket.

Navid Shaikh while speaking to media at the occasion, expressed satisfaction on the performance of the protectorate and establishment of a special counter at Jinnah International Airport Karachi on directives of the Federal Ombudsman to facilitate citizens.

It was observed that a considerable number of people who were traveling abroad for work were unaware of mandatory requirement of getting registration with Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment, he said adding that therefore the ombudsman suggested to set up OWFD at the airport.

He stressed the need for public awareness about the protectorates and their services and directed Protectorate Officers to ensure E-Facility (Online registration and Stamp mechanism) and enable counters at the Airport to register such cases on the spot.

Naveed further said that in past year around 151,000 people visited Protectorate Office and sought registration for their overseas employment which would benefit them in multiple ways as this registration covers insurance and other monetary as well as legal benefits.

The FOS team received briefing from Deputy Director Karachi Abdul Shakoor Soomro about mandate, functions and performance of the Protectorate and also interacted with applicants present there.

The FOS team was briefed that the institution provides in and outside the country services like registration of overseas workers for legal protection and assistance including life insurance with disability cover, attestation of documents, maintain data of emigrants and register Overseas Employment Promoters and other services for facilitating oversea workers.

The Karachi protectorate facilitated 151,831 workers and assured settlement of 56 death claims of over Rs 55 million and 7 disability claims of Rs 4.5 million during the year 2023 while a revenue of Rs134.6 million was generated during fiscal year 2022-23, the member FOS was informed.

The Bureau is working to open a new protector office at Sukkur to facilitate population of northern Sindh and adjoining areas of other provinces, the officials further briefed adding that on the directives of Federal Ombudsman a round the clock One Window Facilitation Desk (OWFD) at Karachi airport to provide attestation, registration and other facilities to workers travelling abroad.

Besides an online service ‘E-Protector’ has also been introduced and citizens traveling abroad on work visa may get themselves registered there, Soomro informed adding that introduction of e-portal has not only facilitated citizens but also reduced the number of complaints.