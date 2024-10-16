Open Menu

In-charge Federal Ombudsman Office Holds Open Court

Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2024 | 06:10 PM

In-charge Federal Ombudsman office holds open court

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) In-charge Federal Ombudsman Office Sargodha Region Mushtaq Ahmed Awan conducted an open court (khuli kutchehry) at Mandi Bahauddin on Wednesday and listened to complaints against different institutions including WAPDA, Sui gas, BISP and others.

A large numbers of complaints were related to WAPDA and Sui gas over-billing. Mushtaq Awan directed the officials concerned to make corrections in electricity and Sui gas bills on-the-spot. He said the doors of the Federal Ombudsman Office in Sargodha region were open for all for provision of timely justice.

Many institutions' heads were also present.

Related Topics

Electricity WAPDA Sargodha Mandi Bahauddin Gas All Court

Recent Stories

Women’s PCB HEC Intervarsity tournament commence ..

Women’s PCB HEC Intervarsity tournament commences today

24 minutes ago
 Omar Abdullah sworn in as first CM of IIJ&JK

Omar Abdullah sworn in as first CM of IIJ&JK

1 hour ago
 SCO-CHG meeting signs important documents to stren ..

SCO-CHG meeting signs important documents to strengthen economic, trade cooperat ..

2 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif reacts to Jemima’s concerns over Im ..

Khawaja Asif reacts to Jemima’s concerns over Imran Khan’s well-being in jai ..

2 hours ago
 Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov arrives in Islamabad

Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov arrives in Islamabad

6 hours ago
 Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day ..

Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day of Multan Test against England

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

19 hours ago
 ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

19 hours ago
 Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking We ..

Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win

19 hours ago
 Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan