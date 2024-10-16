In-charge Federal Ombudsman office holds open court

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) In-charge Federal Ombudsman Office Sargodha Region Mushtaq Ahmed Awan conducted an open court (khuli kutchehry) at Mandi Bahauddin on Wednesday and listened to complaints against different institutions including WAPDA, Sui gas, BISP and others.

A large numbers of complaints were related to WAPDA and Sui gas over-billing. Mushtaq Awan directed the officials concerned to make corrections in electricity and Sui gas bills on-the-spot. He said the doors of the Federal Ombudsman Office in Sargodha region were open for all for provision of timely justice.

Many institutions' heads were also present.