Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

In-charge Federal Ombudsman Office Visits GPO Abbottabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2023 | 04:20 PM

In-charge Federal Ombudsman office visits GPO Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Regional In-charge Federal Ombudsman Office Abbottabad Abdul Ghafoor Baig Friday said that we would resolve the issues of the masses pertaining to the federal government department at their doorstep.

He expressed these views while talking to the people during his visit to the General Post Office (GPO) in Abbottabad.

Abdul Ghafoor Baig further said that we are taking concrete measures the resolve the issues of the masses on priority and ensuring to provide relief to them.

On the occasion, Deputy Chief Post Master Hazara Abdul Wahid gave a detailed briefing to the in-charge regional Ombudsman office and Abdul Ghafoor Baig also visited various sections of the GPO Abbottabad.

He also heard the grievances of the people visiting GPO and issued instructions on the spot to resolve the problems. Abdul Ghafoor Baig while talking to the people during his visit said that the ombudsman office would immediately take action on any complaint registered through the mobile phone application by sending the grievances to the concerned department and would also send a confirmation SMS to the complainant.

The regional in charge said that earlier the people could only register their complaints through electronic mail which would also continue, the introduction of the mobile application is a good feature and now the masses can contact the Federal Ombudsman officers through their mobile phones for the resolution of their issues.

The federal ombudsman was also providing various facilities to the complainant and they could register their complaint without lawyers and or representatives and can get access to the office to send their complaints to the concerned departments.

Related Topics

Resolution Abbottabad Mobile Lawyers Visit SMS Post Government

Recent Stories

FO committed to improve performance of its diploma ..

FO committed to improve performance of its diplomatic missions: NA told

7 minutes ago
 Sam Houston Race Park hosts Al Wathba Stallions

Sam Houston Race Park hosts Al Wathba Stallions

52 minutes ago
 Security forces apprehend leader of banned outfit ..

Security forces apprehend leader of banned outfit Baloch National Army

1 hour ago
 Kuwait price traded at US$86.37 pb

Kuwait price traded at US$86.37 pb

1 hour ago
 ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals End ..

ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign with AED10 ..

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation hold ..

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation holds Ramadan Iftar with hundreds ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.