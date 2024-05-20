Open Menu

In-charge Federal Ombudsman Sargodha Holds Open Court

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2024 | 03:00 PM

In-charge federal ombudsman Sargodha holds open court

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) In charge of the Federal Ombudsman Sargodha region Mushtaq Ahmed Awan on Monday

conducted an open-court at Mandi Bahauddin, and listened to public complaints

against various departments.

A large number of people attended the open court and he issued directives to

the departments concerned to address complaints at the earliest.

Mushtaq Ahmed directed officers of the departments concerned to resolve

complaints of people as soon as possible.

Talking to APP, Mushtaq Ahmed Awan said the objective of the open court was to provide

direct access to people to government officers to resolve their problems at the earliest.

The Federal Ombudsman Sargodha office was providing easy and swift justice

to people, he said, adding for filing a complaint no lawyer or any fees for stamp paper or

application was required.

