In-charge Federal Ombudsman Sargodha Holds Open Court
Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) In-charge of the Federal Ombudsman Sargodha Region Mushtaq Ahmed Awan conducted an open court at Provincial Ombudsman's Office in Johrabad on Friday and listened to the public complaints against various departments.
A large number of people appeared in the 'khuli kutchehry' [open court] and he issued directives to
the departments concerned to address complaints at the earliest. Most of the complaints were against FESCO, Sui Gas, Post Office, Passport Office, etc.
Mushtaq Ahmed directed officers of the departments concerned to address the complaints as soon as possible.
Talking to APP, he said the objective of the open court was to provide direct access to people to the government officers to solve their problems at the earliest.
