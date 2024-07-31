Open Menu

In-charge Federal Ombudsman Sargodha Visits NADRA Office

Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2024 | 04:40 PM

In-charge federal ombudsman Sargodha visits NADRA office

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) In-charge Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Sargodha Mushtaq Ahmed Awan Wednesday visited National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) office Shahpur to review facilities being provided to citizens.

He visited all sections of NADRA Centre, held a conversation with people present there and inquired about their problems. He directed the NADRA centre in-charge for taking immediate steps to solve those problems. Mushtaq Awan also instructed the staff to further improve service delivery and demonstrate competence to the best of their ability so that the problems of the people could be resolved at the earliest.

He also called for beefing up security arrangements at the center to prevent any unpleasant situation.

In-charge of NADRA centre said that the centre had six service counters which extend services to around 200 people round-the-clock.

Proper seating, drinking water and lavatory facilities were also available for people at the centre, he added.

Related Topics

National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) Water Sargodha Shahpur All Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2024

45 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024

1 hour ago
 Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

10 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

10 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

10 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

10 hours ago
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

10 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

10 hours ago
 Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

10 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

11 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

11 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan