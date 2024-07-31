In-charge Federal Ombudsman Sargodha Visits NADRA Office
Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2024
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) In-charge Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Sargodha Mushtaq Ahmed Awan Wednesday visited National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) office Shahpur to review facilities being provided to citizens.
He visited all sections of NADRA Centre, held a conversation with people present there and inquired about their problems. He directed the NADRA centre in-charge for taking immediate steps to solve those problems. Mushtaq Awan also instructed the staff to further improve service delivery and demonstrate competence to the best of their ability so that the problems of the people could be resolved at the earliest.
He also called for beefing up security arrangements at the center to prevent any unpleasant situation.
In-charge of NADRA centre said that the centre had six service counters which extend services to around 200 people round-the-clock.
Proper seating, drinking water and lavatory facilities were also available for people at the centre, he added.
