In charge Federal Ombudsman visits utility stores

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Regional In charge Federal Ombudsman Sargodha Mushtaq Ahmed Awan inspected various utility stores here on Wednesday.

Regional Manager Utility Stores Ali Ameer Bhatti briefed the in charge about available stock of items and record.

On this occasion, Mushtaq Ahmad Awan directed the staff to update rate list in each storeand make sure availability of essential items.