(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) In-charge Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Mushtaq Ahmad held an open court at provincial Ombudsman Office Khushab, here on Wednesday.

He listened to complaints against various federal departments and provided relief to most of complainants on-the-spot. Officers of federal departments were also present.

The in-charge issued directions to the officers concerned to provide timely relief to complainants and perform their duties with honesty and integrity, as the federal officers receive salaries from the taxes of people and they were servants of people.

The complainants thanked the Federal Ombudsman for providing them with relief.

Mushtaq Awan said more new complaints had been received at the open court, which were registered for necessary action.