Open Menu

In-charge Federal Ombudsman's Open Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2024 | 03:00 PM

In-charge Federal Ombudsman's open court

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) In-charge Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Mushtaq Ahmad held an open court at provincial Ombudsman Office Khushab, here on Wednesday.

He listened to complaints against various federal departments and provided relief to most of complainants on-the-spot. Officers of federal departments were also present.

The in-charge issued directions to the officers concerned to provide timely relief to complainants and perform their duties with honesty and integrity, as the federal officers receive salaries from the taxes of people and they were servants of people.

The complainants thanked the Federal Ombudsman for providing them with relief.

Mushtaq Awan said more new complaints had been received at the open court, which were registered for necessary action.

Related Topics

Khushab From Court

Recent Stories

Woman spectator says security officials barred her ..

Woman spectator says security officials barred her from carrying “Free Palesti ..

25 minutes ago
 PHC grants interim bail to PTI’s nominee Mian As ..

PHC grants interim bail to PTI’s nominee Mian Aslam Iqbal

52 minutes ago
 PSL-9: Karachi Kings elect to bowl first against P ..

PSL-9: Karachi Kings elect to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi

1 hour ago
 PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

2 hours ago
 MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with ..

MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with PML-N

2 hours ago
 SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls nul ..

SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

7 hours ago
 US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefi ..

US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..

15 hours ago
 Senate body approves amendment bills

Senate body approves amendment bills

15 hours ago
 AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit t ..

AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley

15 hours ago
 Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan