In-charge Ombudsman Sukkur holds open court

In-charge of the Federal Ombudsman Sukkur Region Syed Mahmood Ali Shah conducted an open court at his Office on Tuesday and listened to the public complaints against various departments

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) In-charge of the Federal Ombudsman Sukkur Region Syed Mahmood Ali Shah conducted an open court at his Office on Tuesday and listened to the public complaints against various departments.

A number of people appeared in the 'khuli katchery and the In-charge issued directives for the redressal of complaints.

Syed Mahmood Ali Shah directed officers of the departments concerned to address the complaints as soon as possible.

Later, talking to the APP, he said the objective of the open court was to provide direct interaction of people with the government officers to solve their problems at the earliest.