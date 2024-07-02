Open Menu

In-charge Ombudsman Sukkur Holds Open Court

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2024 | 06:33 PM

In-charge Ombudsman Sukkur holds open court

In-charge of the Federal Ombudsman Sukkur Region Syed Mahmood Ali Shah conducted an open court at his Office on Tuesday and listened to the public complaints against various departments

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) In-charge of the Federal Ombudsman Sukkur Region Syed Mahmood Ali Shah conducted an open court at his Office on Tuesday and listened to the public complaints against various departments.

A number of people appeared in the 'khuli katchery and the In-charge issued directives for the redressal of complaints.

Syed Mahmood Ali Shah directed officers of the departments concerned to address the complaints as soon as possible.

Later, talking to the APP, he said the objective of the open court was to provide direct interaction of people with the government officers to solve their problems at the earliest.

Related Topics

Sukkur Government Court

Recent Stories

2023 cyclone Freddy longest on record at 36 days: ..

2023 cyclone Freddy longest on record at 36 days: UN

20 minutes ago
 At least 27 killed in stampede at India religious ..

At least 27 killed in stampede at India religious gathering

24 minutes ago
 Farmers advised to complete sesame cultivation by ..

Farmers advised to complete sesame cultivation by mid-July

24 minutes ago
 DC calls for strict security measures for Muharram ..

DC calls for strict security measures for Muharram in ICT

24 minutes ago
 CPWB rescued 87 child beggars in June

CPWB rescued 87 child beggars in June

24 minutes ago
 TUF observes Olympic Day

TUF observes Olympic Day

24 minutes ago
President Asif Ali Zardari summons Senate to meet ..

President Asif Ali Zardari summons Senate to meet on July 4

24 minutes ago
 Governor KP visits Tajikistan to boost trade, tour ..

Governor KP visits Tajikistan to boost trade, tourism

24 minutes ago
 ACS South Punjab for extensive plantation to overc ..

ACS South Punjab for extensive plantation to overcome climate change

24 minutes ago
 ECP advises Political Parties to submit consolidat ..

ECP advises Political Parties to submit consolidated statements of accounts

34 minutes ago
 Delegation of Anjuman-e-Tajiran visits HCSTSI Secr ..

Delegation of Anjuman-e-Tajiran visits HCSTSI Secretariat

34 minutes ago
 ECP finalize arrangements to hold PK-22, Bajaur-I ..

ECP finalize arrangements to hold PK-22, Bajaur-IV bye-poll

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan