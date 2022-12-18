UrduPoint.com

In-charge Ombudsman To Visit Vehari To Hear Complaints On Dec 19

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2022 | 10:20 AM

In-charge Ombudsman to visit Vehari to hear complaints on Dec 19

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Regional Head of Ombudsman office Multan Mahmood Javed Bhatti will pay a visit to the education University Vehari to impart a lecture on the aims, objectives, effectiveness and performance of the Ombudsman Office in addressing problems of the people, on Monday (December 19).

He will also hear complaints at Deputy Commissioner's Office during his recent visit.

The Ombudsman office addresses complaints against departments of Federal institutions. It ensures free-of-cost dispensation of justice as early as possible.

The incharge Ombudsman will also pay a surprise visit to federal departments.

The official sources stated that the people should contact the Ombudsman office to register their complaints.

Related Topics

Multan Education Visit Vehari December

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

1 hour ago
 Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, ..

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, organizers: Minister

10 hours ago
 Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators se ..

Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators seethe

10 hours ago
 Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup fin ..

Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup final despite virus

10 hours ago
 Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Wat ..

Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Water Supply Restored - Mayor

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.