In-charge Ombudsman to visit Vehari to hear complaints on Dec 19

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Regional Head of Ombudsman office Multan Mahmood Javed Bhatti will pay a visit to the education University Vehari to impart a lecture on the aims, objectives, effectiveness and performance of the Ombudsman Office in addressing problems of the people, on Monday (December 19).

He will also hear complaints at Deputy Commissioner's Office during his recent visit.

The Ombudsman office addresses complaints against departments of Federal institutions. It ensures free-of-cost dispensation of justice as early as possible.

The incharge Ombudsman will also pay a surprise visit to federal departments.

The official sources stated that the people should contact the Ombudsman office to register their complaints.